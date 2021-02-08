Three and a half weeks passed after paying for the doctors certificate and for them to file with the state. Mutliple attempts at contact theough email and social media. Finally talked to Dr. Fitch, who told me they are not returning any attempts for contact. He wrote me anither cert and I filled myself. Dr. Fitch is still seeing patients on mogreencards behalf. Taking money from people with medical conditions that are seeking medicine, knowing that mogreencard is not helping anyone seems like a crime. I'm contacting a lawyer.