It's Dr. Tabitha! Would you like a medical marijuana authorization? I can efficiently take you through the qualifying and assessment process. Let's make it easy for you! Telemedicine and in-office appointments are available. We have free parking! Cost: New Patient $150 Returning Patient $100 I have a clinic in the Seattle U District. New authorizations, renewals, and a broader scope of services, are available at this location. The office is integrated with physical therapy, chiropractic, and massage therapy. Check out my appointment page for descriptions of services I am offering at this location, such as food allergy testing and naturopathic neuromuscular therapy!