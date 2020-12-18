My420Dr - Baltimore (Telemedicine MMJ cards)
My420Dr - Baltimore (Telemedicine MMJ cards)
clinic

My420Dr - Baltimore (Telemedicine MMJ cards)

Baltimore, Maryland
52.2 miles away

About this clinic

My420Dr - Baltimore (Telemedicine MMJ cards)

We provide Medical Marijuana Cards to qualified patients in minutes. Once you have registered with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, after a few weeks you will receive your approval and Patient Identification number. The next step is seeing one of our tele-heath providers and getting your Maryland Medical Marijuana Card in minutes. After that you will be able shop at any licensed Maryland Medical Dispensary same day. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter for more cannabis information! @My420Dr

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 6
TELEMEDICINE ONLY, Baltimore, MD
Send a message
Call 4109389000
Visit website
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedWalk-ins welcome

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
Closed

Photos of My420Dr - Baltimore (Telemedicine MMJ cards)

Show all photos

0 Reviews of My420Dr - Baltimore (Telemedicine MMJ cards)

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.