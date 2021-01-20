If for any reason you are not approved, your visit is free. We do not take any deposits or Credit Card information at the time of booking, just pay once you are approved. ​With a written referral to our clinic from your doctor the evaluation is only $99 Call for a FREE phone consultation and we will answer any questions you may have. Telemedicine or in Office Evaluations Available. Offering free phone consultations to potential patients to explain the entire process. Please call 804-625-8505 with any questions or for a consultation. We offer natural options to our patient's health conditions and symptoms and a free consultation with a registered Medical Cannabis Caregiver from Colorado with over 11 years’ experience helping patients get relief and improve their quality of life.