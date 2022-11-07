Natural Relief makes obtaining your cannabis card simple and free from hassle. Our doctors are available by appointments Monday-Saturday. Talk to a licensed Mississippi medical marijuana practitioner. You only pay if approved by the practitioner. We work with your schedule, instant appointments available 7 days a week. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call 901-609-8715 Natural Relief Medical was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, personalized care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medicinal cannabis. Our licensed practitioners and physician have helped numerous individuals suffering from unfortunate health conditions. We understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable about talking to a doctor about marijuana, we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. After all, we are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical cannabis. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive an email to complete registration. 3. Someone on our team will reach out via phone within 24 hours of receiving your registration