Neurology of Cannabis
Sarasota, FL
865.9 miles away
About this clinic

Neurology of Cannabis was founded April 20, 1997 and quickly became known in Sarasota, Florida for our knowledgeable staff, dedication to service, and professional approach. Our understanding of how to properly evaluate and dose patients often leads to immediate results. We distinguish ourselves from other Medical Marijuana Clinics by maintaining a focus on neuroscience expertise delivered with an abundance of compassion. We qualify Florida residents for medical marijuana recommendations and assist in the application process. Dr. Stein is a fellowship trained, board certified neurologist and teacher who loves helping people through the responsible use of cannabis.

8586 Potter Park Drive, 123, Sarasota, FL
Veteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

