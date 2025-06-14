I called, no answer, but Dr. Sully called me back in under 5 minutes. We did the consult, I had already registered with the state (easy), he is working on a couple of things on his end. I know a great deal about cannabis for various health concerns, but he probably knows a lot more (so we didn't go through that). A few standard questions, and I'll get my card in 7-10 business days! Good experience.