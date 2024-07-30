Ohio Marijuana Card -Broadview Heights
Logo for Ohio Marijuana Card -Broadview Heights
clinic

Broadview Heights, OH
270.1 miles away
About this clinic

Use code OMC20 for 20% off your new or renewal patient appointment! Ohio Marijuana Card is Ohio's largest medical marijuana card provider, proudly serving over 220,000 Ohio patients. Our patient counselors will guide you through the entire process of getting your medical marijuana card. Don't miss out! Your Ohio medical marijuana card grants you instant access to any dispensary in Ohio, as well as lower taxes and higher purchase limits. Our patient support staff is available via phone or e-mail 6 days a week to help you.

105 Ken-Mar Industrial Parkway, Broadview Heights, OH
License 4062692
ADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 6pm
tuesday
8am - 6pm
wednesday
8am - 6pm
thursday
8am - 6pm
friday
8am - 6pm
saturday
8am - 4pm

