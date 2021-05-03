Ohiomarijuanacard.com
Cleveland, Ohio
Call us at (866) 457-5559, or book a medical marijuana evaluation on our website, to get your card the same day you have your appointment! Get control of your treatment plan with a marijuana card. At our OH cannabis clinics, it's easy to qualify for the natural relief you deserve when you have been diagnosed with (or may have) any of 22 conditions including chronic pain, PTSD, epilepsy, and symptoms related to cancer. Our staff is here to answer your questions 6 days a week, and our marijuana doctors offer flexible telehealth MMJ evaluation appointments, to get you started on your path to wellness through medicinal cannabis. Ohioans may be able to visit a medical marijuana dispensary on the same day they have their evaluation appointment. Make an appointment today, for a healthier tomorrow! Get your weed card through Ohio Marijuana Card for the non-judgemental treatment you are looking for. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Doctors Who Care. Relief You Can Trust. At Ohio Marijuana Card, our mission is helping everyone achieve wellness safely and conveniently through increased access to medical marijuana. Our focus on education, inclusion, and acceptance will reduce stigma for our patients by providing equal access to timely information and compassionate care. - Same-day marijuana cards - Marijuana evaluations evenings and weekends - Private telehealth appointments - Regular deals and specials - Discounts for veterans *Tell your story and leave a Google review for a chance to win a free marijuana card renewal (see our website for details)

2230 Euclid Ave - TELEMEDICINE ONLY, Cleveland, OH
