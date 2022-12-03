About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Berkshire
Telemedicine Only, Pittsfield, MA
License 277995
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - Berkshire
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Berkshire
h........w
December 3, 2022
Just a few clicks of the phone and I got my card from the doctor. Thanks for making my first experience so smooth and helpful.
v........a
November 14, 2022
Got my recommendation from this clinic, it is legit if that's the information you are looking for.
x........2
September 14, 2022
I had a great experience here. The doctor was very knowledgeable and friendly, and I felt like he took the time to explain everything. I would recommend him to anyone looking for quality care at an affordable price.