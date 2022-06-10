About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Buffalo
Get approved for a medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Buffalo's best board-certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Buffalo's most acclaimed clinics with a team of board-certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patients' overall well-being and providing them with a better healthcare experience. 3-Step Process: Simply fill out an application form, have a consultation and receive your recommendation. |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|
Leafly member since 2022
Telemedicine Only, Buffalo, NY
License 296505
ADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
8am - 12am
friday
8am - 12am
saturday
8am - 12am
sunday
8am - 12am
monday
8am - 12am
tuesday
8am - 12am
wednesday
8am - 12am
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit
