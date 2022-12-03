About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Calvert
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 1
Telemedicine Only, North Beach, MD
License D86238
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - Calvert
Show all photos
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Calvert
see all reviews
i........s
December 3, 2022
It was the best decision to get an Online Medical Card - Calvert recommendation from them. It was so easy and quick. I suggest others avail their services. Thanks for the recommendation.
p........g
November 14, 2022
I am a depression patient and antidepressants make me kinda suicidal. Long story short, I wanted medical marijuana so I talked to a bunch of doctors, they usually recommend therapy but I believe therapy is a slow, long process. I need something more effective as well. this doctor gave Online Medical Card - Calvert recommendation and along with that suggested a few therapists as well when I told him about my experience.
c........0
September 16, 2022
I wish every other online process was as fast as getting a recommendation with this clinic. I didnt have to wait the whole day to talk to the doctor and the doctor was straight to the point.