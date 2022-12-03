About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Carroll Co
Get your medical marijuana card in Carroll County, Maryland for $149. Get access to the licensed physicians and have medical marijuana consultations in Carroll County, Maryland from the comfort of your home. The process is simple and accommodating to the needs of different individuals. Receive your recommendation via email and pay only if you qualify.
Telemedicine Only, Westminster, MD
License D86238
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Carroll Co
s........a
December 3, 2022
I am very much satisfied with the doctor’s consultation process. I took a long time to discuss my condition but the doctor responded to every question with politeness and clarity.
p........i
November 14, 2022
I am a transgender on a bunch of pills and even though this is something I wanted, the whole process of changing identity and getting accepted by the society for who I am is pretty triggering. my therapist suggested Online Medical Card - Carroll Co but they couldn't recommend so they introduced me to this clinic. I talked to the doctor and they recommended Online Medical Card - Carroll Co. received letter in a couple of days and I have been using the plant ever since. I won't say it has made things better or anything, but yes it is an easy escape.
f........9
September 16, 2022
I don't usually trust these online clinics, i drive to the doctor. But yesterday i tried this online clinic, it's really not what i expeted. Probably better than driving to the clinic.