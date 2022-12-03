I am a transgender on a bunch of pills and even though this is something I wanted, the whole process of changing identity and getting accepted by the society for who I am is pretty triggering. my therapist suggested Online Medical Card - Carroll Co but they couldn't recommend so they introduced me to this clinic. I talked to the doctor and they recommended Online Medical Card - Carroll Co. received letter in a couple of days and I have been using the plant ever since. I won't say it has made things better or anything, but yes it is an easy escape.