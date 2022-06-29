Online Medical Card - Dayton
Logo for Online Medical Card - Dayton
CLINIC

Online Medical Card - Dayton

Dayton, OH
361.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this clinic

Online Medical Card - Dayton

Get approved for a medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Dayton's best board certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Dayton's most acclaimed clinic with team of board certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patient's overall wellbeing and providing them a better healthcare experience. 4 Step Process: Simply fill an application form. Have a consultation. Receive your recommendation. Register with the State. |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 3
Telemedicine Only, Dayton, OH
Send a message
Call 8557345008
Visit website
ADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until 11pm ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit

Photos of Online Medical Card - Dayton

Promotions at Online Medical Card - Dayton

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Online Medical Card - Dayton

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Dayton

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
December 3, 2022
Thanks to Online Medical Card - Dayton doctor for quick process. I will definitely suggest others to consult with them for easy and straightforward process.
November 14, 2022
Leaving bed in the morning is a task. Not only because I like sleeping but also because my legs don't work for some reason. I have tried a bunch of painkillers they work, ngl but not always. and I needed a better solution, ofc marijuana. Reached out to this doctor and they recommended Online Medical Card - Dayton so easily and quickly.
September 15, 2022
Fantastic medcard service. I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly the medical consultation and approval processes moved. Keep up the good work.
1 person found this helpful
see all reviews