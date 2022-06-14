Online Medical Card - East Kalamazoo
KalamazooMichigan
We are a clinic that provides medical marijuana recommendations to patients across Michigan. Our state-certified doctors offer comprehensive evaluations, renewals, and recommendations for patients with certain health conditions, including anorexia, AIDS, chronic pain, spasticity, cachexia, persistent muscle spasms, and more. Our mission is to provide excellent healthcare services to patients in need, with compassionate professionals offering the highest quality care and attention.

Telemedicine Only, Kalamazoo, MI
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

