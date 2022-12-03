About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Eastern Shore
Telemedicine Only, Easton, MD
License D86238
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Eastern Shore
see all reviews
c........x
December 3, 2022
I had a great experience. In the video call session, I was not able to explain my problem. But then the doctor was really kind and he helped me throughout the session.
i........a
November 11, 2022
I am of age to be using recreational marijuana, but I still opted for their online consultation and it was surely an informative experience! Now I can use Online Medical Card - Eastern Shore without even thinking twice.
v........5
September 1, 2022
I cannot believe how quick everything was! They emailed my card to me within 24 hours and I could visit the dispensary the very next day!