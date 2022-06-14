About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Grand Rapids
We are a reputable clinic dedicated to providing medical marijuana recommendations for patients suffering from a range of health conditions. Our team of state-certified doctors is committed to providing comprehensive evaluations, recommendations, and renewals to people living in Michigan for medical marijuana treatment. You can get medical recommendation for only $139.
Leafly member since 2022
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - Grand Rapids
Promotions at Online Medical Card - Grand Rapids
Updates from Online Medical Card - Grand Rapids
6 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Grand Rapids
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.