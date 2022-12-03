About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Harford Co
Apply and get approved for a medical marijuana card in Harford County, Maryland without stepping out of your house. Consult certified 420 doctors online. The process requires only three simple steps: Fill the application form, get evaluated, and receive the recommendation through email. Pay only if you qualify.
Telemedicine Only, Bel Air, MD
License D86238
g........a
December 3, 2022
The session with the doctor was very soothing and helpful. He was very polite and deeply concerned with my queries
m........a
November 14, 2022
Received the letter within I guess two days or so.. I talked to the support team first before talking to the doctor and I have to say, whoever their customer care executive is, or whatever their exact role is, man they are amazing. the person really made sure I was comfortable with the whole process. My case is a bit complicated and I am not very open about it, and they even gave me assurity that this is going to go well. and it did. the doctor was amazing. I felt anxious initially but I was okay throughout the process. thank you, really, I appreciate and highly recommend this clinic.
a........1
September 16, 2022
If you do not want to wait the whole week just to finish a medical card application, this is the best online clinic for you.