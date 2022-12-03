Received the letter within I guess two days or so.. I talked to the support team first before talking to the doctor and I have to say, whoever their customer care executive is, or whatever their exact role is, man they are amazing. the person really made sure I was comfortable with the whole process. My case is a bit complicated and I am not very open about it, and they even gave me assurity that this is going to go well. and it did. the doctor was amazing. I felt anxious initially but I was okay throughout the process. thank you, really, I appreciate and highly recommend this clinic.