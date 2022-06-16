We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
CLINIC
Online Medical Card - IL
Elgin, IL
5.0
(
4 reviews
)
605.3 miles away
Open until Wednesday at 11pm CT
4 Reviews of Online Medical Card - IL
5.0
(
4
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
June 16, 2022
k........9
Neat work guys, everything was so streamlined and every person I talked to was professional and welcoming. Helpful lot y'all are!
October 19, 2022
y........r
They are very responsive. There was an error with some details on my recommendation and they didn't hesitate to help me. They sent the corrected copy within 3 hours.
November 22, 2022
i........a
"Special thanks to the customer service executive. I was unable to apply for the consultation and they helped me out with the whole process. "
December 10, 2022
d........g
Great place with timely appointments and I even got my recommendation in the email the next day. Good experience.
Home
Doctors
Illinois
Elgin
Online Medical Card - IL