The initial service (general information and taking my credit card) was quick and easy, but the follow-through was bad. I spoke to a doctor within two hours and was approved for a renewal of my Illinois medical cannabis card. However, the doctor did not submit the required certification number. I have called the service numerous times over the past week to no avail. Still waiting for the doctor to submit the certification number as required. They said they would call me back with an answer for the delay, but I had to call them after waiting for most of the day for a call.