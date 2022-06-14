Online Medical Card - Kalamazoo
Logo for Online Medical Card - Kalamazoo
Online Medical Card - Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI
481.1 miles away
About this clinic

We are a reputable clinic dedicated to providing medical marijuana recommendations for patients suffering from a range of health conditions. Our team of state-certified doctors is committed to providing comprehensive evaluations, recommendations, and renewals to people living in Michigan for medical marijuana treatment.

Telemedicine Only, Kalamazoo, MI
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

Photos of Online Medical Card - Kalamazoo

Promotions at Online Medical Card - Kalamazoo

6 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Kalamazoo

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere