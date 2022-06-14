Online Medical Card - Las Vegas, NV
Online Medical Card - Las Vegas, NV

Las VegasNevada
Get approved for a medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Las Vegas's best board certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Las Vegas's most acclaimed clinic with team of board certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patient's overall wellbeing and providing them a better healthcare experience. Follow this 4 Step Process: Simply fill an application form Have a consultation Receive your recommendation Complete the state process |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|

Telemedicine Only, Las Vegas, NV
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accesibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

