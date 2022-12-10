About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Maryland
Get a medical marijuana card in Maryland, with the help of our HIPAA compliant telemedicine. Talk to state certified physicians and get satisfactory advice before you begin using medical marijuana. With a BBB A+ accreditation, Online Medical Card works towards providing only the best services. From state-certified physicians to 100% moneyback guarantee, we ensure you get your recommendation in a simple and convenient way.
Telemedicine Only, Lanham, MD
License D86238
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
h........a
December 10, 2022
One of the best places to get an online MMJ card. Everything was done within the promised time frame.
z........w
November 22, 2022
I couldn’t join the call due to internet issues so they rescheduled it for the next day. Very accommodating.
y........y
October 14, 2022
Absolutely no complaints. Everything went off without a hitch. I can estimate that the whole process took me about 25 minutes. It's incredible how simple they have made things for the masses.
S........2
June 15, 2022
Really a great option for people who are always on the run. I was able to have a medical evaluation in my car. Saved me a lot of hassle. Highly recommend.