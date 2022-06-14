About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Mass.
Get approved for a medical marijuana card for $149 with Online Medical Card. We host a team of board-certified doctors and professionals who make getting a medical marijuana recommendation easy for you. Connect with Massachusetts's best doctors remotely through our 100% online, HIPAA-compliant platform. No hassle of appointments. We are ready when you are. Simply fill out an application form, have a consultation, and get approved. It’s that easy. Pay only if you qualify.
ADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit
Open until 11pm ET
