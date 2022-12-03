About this clinic
Online Medical Card - MD MMJ
Telemedicine Only, Bethesda, MD
License D86238
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - MD MMJ
4 Reviews of Online Medical Card - MD MMJ
b........z
December 3, 2022
All thanks to the team for making it possible for me to get a Online Medical Card - MD MMJ recommendation. Due to my busy schedule I was not able to go to a doctor for a recommendation. It took very less time for the process and provided the best services.
b........i
November 11, 2022
It isn't very often that i write reviews but with their exceptional service and the little time they took to deliver my recommendation was fantastic!
x........1
September 1, 2022
They provide very good customer service. It took me a very short time to finish the whole process and they made it seem easy.
f........0
September 1, 2022
The staff here is very knowledgeable and happy to address any concerns. It was an amazing experience getting my card here.