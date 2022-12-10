About this clinic
Online Medical Card - MoCo
Get an Online Medical Card in Montgomery County for $149 Set up a quick consultation with a medical marijuana doctor to have your condition evaluated from the comfort of your home. The process requires a few minutes, and everything will be handled in a timely manner. Patients pay only if they qualify.
Leafly member since 2022
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - MoCo
Show all photos
4 Reviews of Online Medical Card - MoCo
see all reviews
m........a
December 10, 2022
Getting a medical card here has made me realize how other places were charging me unnecessarily. Great experience with the team as well.
z........j
November 22, 2022
Just got my third Online Medical Card - MoCo renewal from this place. I always come back here.
y........u
October 16, 2022
With the way these guys handled my renewal, I can proudly recommend them to anyone who wants to get a recommendation. I received my card yesterday thanks to them.
j........2
June 17, 2022
I would suggest people to go for both the online recommendation as well as the medical card that they give. You never know some dispensaries may ask for one of the other two, to be on the safer side