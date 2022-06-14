Online Medical Card - Nevada
RenoNevada
2241.0 miles away

About this clinic

Get approved for a medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Reno's best board certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Reno's most acclaimed clinic with team of board certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patient's overall wellbeing and providing them a better healthcare experience. 4 Step Process: Simply fill an application form. Have a consultation. Receive your recommendation. Complete the state process. |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 6
Telemedicine Only, Reno, NV
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accesibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

