I guess everyone has mentioned how amazing the doctor is. Even I have to say the same. The doctor is seeriously very nice. So humble, patient, and most importantly he has all the knowledge and doesn't hestitate to suggest you treatments and lifestyle changes that don't include Online Medical Card - New Haven. I mean, he can totally choose to not tell you anything. Just evaluate you and send the letter, but no, he cares and this is what makes him good.