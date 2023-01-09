Get Your New York Medical Marijuana Card Online for $149 Getting a medical cannabis card has never been easier. Follow a simple and easy process and connect with a certified health professional in New York to get your medical marijuana card approved. Register With Online Medical Card Begin by filling out our application form. This is a basic questionnaire that just has questions pertaining to your medical history. These details are shared with your doctor to ensure that the process is fast and hassle-free for you. All you need to do is make sure that all your information is accurate. You don’t need to schedule an appointment. Connect with a doctor after submitting the application form. Have a Medical Evaluation Submit the application form and have a medical evaluation through our HIPAA-compliant online platform. Our doctor will evaluate your medical condition and determine if you need medical cannabis for your medical condition or not. There is no set list of qualifying medical conditions in New York. It is up to the discretion of the doctor to approve or deny your application for a medical marijuana recommendation. Receive Your Recommendation Once the doctor approves your application, you will receive a PDF of your medical marijuana recommendation via email. Use your recommendation to register with the New York State Department of Health for your cannabis card. Here’s how you can begin- Create a personal account on the my.ny.gov website. Login to your personal account Click on ‘Health applications’ Find the ‘Medical Cannabis Data Management System’ (MCDMS) link Click on ‘Start New Registration’ The website will provide you with further instructions on how you can register as a patient or a caregiver. Once approved, you will receive a temporary card via email and a permanent physical copy via mail. No state fee is levied for a medical marijuana card application. Please Note: A medical marijuana card is issued to you by the state and not by Online Medical Card. The state fee is not the same as your doctor’s consultation fee. Online Medical Card collects your doctor’s consultation fee. To save time, find answers to all your queries related to medical marijuana card registration here.