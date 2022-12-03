I have been struggling with anxiety attacks for quite some time. I have a history of depression but the frequency of attacks increased after an incident, PTSD you can say. anyways, I decided to take marijuana because I didn't want to get hooked on antidepressants. not only was the doctor patient enough to understand my whole scenario, he also made sure that he was there for me if in case I needed any assistance. He isn't my therapist and he could have simply recommended Online Medical Card - Ohio MMJ and let me be. But he didn't. I really appreciate that.