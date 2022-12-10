About this clinic
Online Medical Card - OKC
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 2
Telemedicine Only, Oklahoma City, OK
License 39137
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - OKC
Show all photos
5 Reviews of Online Medical Card - OKC
see all reviews
g........b
December 10, 2022
Been to four different clinics as a long time MMJ patient, but I can assure you everything about their staff and process is just perfect.
b........w
November 22, 2022
Very professional staff. I had some doubts before the consultation so I talked to the customer service. Such a polite guy, helped me out with everything.
j........b
October 16, 2022
My friend didn't like these online processes. Well, not until i persuaded her to try this clinic. Now she cannot stop talking about how great it is.
r........7
June 17, 2022
I’ve been enjoying the tax relaxation because of this recommendation. Highly recommend everyone to get one.