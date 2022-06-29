Online Medical Card - PG
Oxon Hill, Maryland
31.7 miles away

Get a medical marijuana card in Prince George County, Maryland from the best marijuana doctors in the area. With Online Medical Card, have online consultations with licensed doctors at home. Once approved, receive your recommendation through email. With our 100% moneyback guarantee, you pay only if you qualify.

Leafly member since 2022

Telemedicine Only, Oxon Hill, MD
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

