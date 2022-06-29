About this clinic
Online Medical Card - PG
Get a medical marijuana card in Prince George County, Maryland from the best marijuana doctors in the area. With Online Medical Card, have online consultations with licensed doctors at home. Once approved, receive your recommendation through email. With our 100% moneyback guarantee, you pay only if you qualify.
Leafly member since 2022
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - PG
Show all photos