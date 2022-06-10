Online Medical Card - Philly
PhiladelphiaPennsylvania
137.2 miles away

About this clinic

Online Medical Card is a BBB A+ accredited clinic that specializes in providing online consultations for a medical marijuana card. Our team of cannabis doctors will evaluate your medical condition via a virtual meeting (phone or video call) and determine if your qualify for a medical marijuana card in Philadelphia, PA or not. Once approved, receive your recommendation via email.

Telemedicine Only, Philadelphia, PA
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

5 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Philly

