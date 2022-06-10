About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Philly
Online Medical Card is a BBB A+ accredited clinic that specializes in providing online consultations for a medical marijuana card. Our team of cannabis doctors will evaluate your medical condition via a virtual meeting (phone or video call) and determine if your qualify for a medical marijuana card in Philadelphia, PA or not. Once approved, receive your recommendation via email.
Leafly member since 2022
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
Photos of Online Medical Card - Philly
Show all photos