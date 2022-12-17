About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Plymouth
Get Online Medical Card For Only $149. We are a clinic that provides medical marijuana recommendations to patients across Massachusetts. Our state-certified doctors offer comprehensive evaluations, renewals, and recommendations for patients with certain health conditions, including anorexia, AIDS, chronic pain, spasticity, cachexia, persistent muscle spasms, and more. Our mission is to provide excellent healthcare services to patients in need, with compassionate professionals offering the highest quality care and attention.