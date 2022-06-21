About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Roanoke
We are a reputable clinic dedicated to providing medical marijuana recommendations for patients suffering from a range of health conditions. If you are looking to get a medical marijuana recommendation in Humboldt then Online Medical Card is the way to go. All you need to do is get onto our telemedicine platform and begin the process to get your medical marijuana recommendation. We offer a hassle-free online process and provide cannabis recommendations to qualifying patients on the same day.
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 6
Telemedicine Only, Roanoke, VA
License A162556
ADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit
Open until 11pm ET
Photos of Online Medical Card - Roanoke
Promotions at Online Medical Card - Roanoke
Updates from Online Medical Card - Roanoke
2 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Roanoke
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
u........w
October 26, 2022
s........7
August 29, 2022