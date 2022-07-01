About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Rockford
We are a reputable clinic dedicated to providing medical marijuana recommendations for patients suffering from a range of health conditions. Talk to licensed 420 doctors in Illinois and get approved via a HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform. Fill out the application form and have a medical evaluation via phone or video call. Once the doctor approves, you will receive your recommendation via email for only $189. If you fail to qualify, we will give you a 100% refund.
ADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit
Open until 11pm CT
