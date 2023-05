Get approved for a medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Chula Vista's best board certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Chula Vista's most acclaimed clinic with team of board certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patient's overall wellbeing and providing them a better healthcare experience. 3 Step Process: Simply fill an application form, have a consultation and receive your recommendation. |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|