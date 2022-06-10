Online Medical Card - State College
clinic

State College, Pennsylvania
123.6 miles away

About this clinic

Apply for a medical marijuana card in State College, Pennsylvania online. Get approved by state licensed cannabis doctors via our HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform. The process is simple and easy. Fill the application form and have a consultation. Once approved, we will send your recommendation via email.

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 1
Telemedicine Only, State College, PA
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

Photos of Online Medical Card - State College

4 Reviews of Online Medical Card - State College

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
