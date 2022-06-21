We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
CLINIC
Online Medical Card - Worcester
Worcester, MA
5.0
(
5 reviews
)
371.6 miles away
Open until Wednesday at 11pm ET
June 21, 2022
c........1
Thanks for the recommendation and good service. Kudos to the team. I was done with my evaluation within 20 mins and received the letter within 4 hours. Pretty quick, if you ask me.
October 23, 2022
s........a
I went into the website without a shred of knowledge, but after the call all of my questions were answered which was wonderful. I left with a recommendation and a great deal about how Online Medical Card - Worcester can be medically beneficial.
November 8, 2022
j........5
The process was very simple and easy to understand. Their staff was very helpful in answering all my questions and concerns. OMC customer service is really appreciable!
November 30, 2022
b........s
The service is quick and easy. They made sure I was taken care of and got my recommendation really quickly.
December 17, 2022
a........4
If you are looking to get a quick recommendation, this is the place to be.
Online Medical Card - Worcester