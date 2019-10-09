My nephew was adhd and my brother was really tensed about his condition. My nephew was not even able to listen to his teachers properly when there was not even any distraction. We took him to this clinic. It was suggested by my colleague and I can’t thank him enough. The staff at the clinic was very supportive and the doctor also was nice to us. He asked all the appropriate questions and guided us well about the situation. They prescribed the medications after doing proper diagnosing of nephew’s condition. We are now seeing a lot of improvement in my nephew’s condition.