K........n
October 9, 2019
I called them for my medical marijuana recommendation coz I have bone and prostade cancer. I explained my health issues to the doctor and also told him that the money is main concern for me. He gave me a discount on my recommendation and also was kind enough to put excemption of 20 Plants on my recommendation. Thank you doc!!!
c........s
November 14, 2019
My friend has recommend for this clinic. I went to his clinic for the first time. Doctor was very helpful and knowledgeable he guided me well through the procedure. I am very thankful to them for making the process of getting medical marijuana card that simple and easy. I always recommend them to the people i know!!
g........t
November 6, 2019
Great Service And Knowledgeable Doctors!The doctor was very helpful and patient and caring. He listened to me and I did not feel rushed at all. super easy and highly recommended.
c........r
October 9, 2019
After consulting Dr. Fu, all my concerns were rectified completely. But, the therapy has helped me manage all the tasks much more effectively than before. Thank you so much!
d........r
October 21, 2019
Great company. Great customer service answered my questions and helped me out considerably. I would for sure suggest this company.
M........1
October 4, 2019
I would like to thank the doctors for providing me quick services. Filled out a simple form and had a pleasant conversation with a friendly doctor over the internet. The doctor asked a few questions about my condition and I confidently answered all. After a few minutes, they sent my medical marijuana recommendation letter in pdf format. The doctor also suggested some of the best strains for my condition. Happy and satisfied. Thank you so much.
j........d
November 14, 2019
This place is one of my favorite dispensaries in the area. They have good prices and you dont ever feel pressured or rushed. 5 stars!Awesome experience!
s........i
November 28, 2019
All medicines are of great quality and good sizes. Great place. Always clean. Customers service friendly. They take good care of u there never had a bad experience. I will definitely be returning. Thank you
n........8
November 2, 2019
Great service! The doctor was nice and helped me with all my questions during the consultation. I will be coming back here every year for my rec card.
D........h
October 7, 2019
Very quick service. The doctor was nice and helped me with all my questions during the consultation. Thanks
c........4
October 11, 2019
I just got my recommendation from this place. I called them for a renewal as I had my recommendation before. I lost my old one and they yet charged me a renewal price as I didn’t had my previous recommendation to show it. Great set of professionals. Thanks guys😀
L........1
October 17, 2019
My nephew was adhd and my brother was really tensed about his condition. My nephew was not even able to listen to his teachers properly when there was not even any distraction. We took him to this clinic. It was suggested by my colleague and I can’t thank him enough. The staff at the clinic was very supportive and the doctor also was nice to us. He asked all the appropriate questions and guided us well about the situation. They prescribed the medications after doing proper diagnosing of nephew’s condition. We are now seeing a lot of improvement in my nephew’s condition.
p........k
October 15, 2019
Online Medical Card Doctor great very kind and quick! The doctor was very helpful and patient and caring. He listened to me and I did not feel rushed at all. super easy and highly recommended.
n........s
November 11, 2019
The Online Medical Card service was extremely easy and convenient to use. Doctor was an absolute pleasure to speak with and was very understanding of my pain and made some fantastic recommendations on how best to treat it. I highly recommend Online Medical Card.
R........n
November 20, 2019
The service here was just excellent - everyone was really helpful and professional.I'm so glad this place is my dispensary. I had a really great experience .Would definitely recommend..everything run over my expectations.Thank you.