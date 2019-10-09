10 Reviews of Online MMJ - Santa Ana
N........e
October 9, 2019
I am a regular user of medical marijuana but the products i buy for my medical use were not have much THC level in their so I was looking for a growers license which allows me to grow my own plants for my personal use. I called them and had a consultation over the phone from Dr Fu. He listened to my cause and provided me an exemption letter of 99 plants in reasonable price. Thanks doctor you are the best!!
q........6
November 6, 2019
Great prices and services make sure you check them out! I would highly recommend them if you are looking for a medical marijuana recommendation .
A........l
November 6, 2019
This place is one of my favorite dispensaries in the area. My doctor was extraordinarily friendly and easy to talk to, helpful, and seemed genuinely thrilled to help people with alternative medicine.Would recommend this dispensary to anyone!!Awesome experience!
C........n
October 14, 2019
I loved the clinic, it was super clean, and everyone from there was super cooperative, I showed up without an appointment, and one of the attendants was assigned to me who took my initial information to speed up the process. I had to wait for a while though but it when your surrounding is friendly the time flies. The doctor is very cooperative as well; he listened to all my queries and things appropriately.
c........n
November 16, 2019
We moved fom Nevada to California just 2 months back & set up an appointment with the Doctor. Staff and Dr. couldn’t be nicer. It was a wonderful experience talking to someone who understands and wants to help. A very smooth and easy process with no judgment only reassurance. I also looked on my favorite Medical Marijuana websites – Weedmaps and Leafly, I was excited when I saw Online Medical Card , they are the best in the service. I will highly recommend Online medical Card .
e........4
October 17, 2019
My Doctor was very informative, welcoming and I really felt like I could express my issues and he gave great feedback. My whole experience was nothing but excellent.
L........y
October 24, 2019
Doctor was extremely thorough in evaluating conditions and finding out if MMJ is right for me. I learned a lot about the right way to manage my pain and felt really supported. The process was easy and actually really informative. So happy For the experience, thank you again Doc!
B........0
October 4, 2019
Really impressed with my experience at this clinic. I am an anxiety patient suffering from many years. I applied for my medical marijuana card renewal online in a few minutes. The delivery services are fabulous and within a few days, I got my renewed card. Thank you guys for providing wonderful services. Keep going, keep helping people like me.
N........e
October 7, 2019
Great customer service.They made the whole process very simple and hassle free. I would highly recommend them to my friends!!
g........t
November 28, 2019
Great products and strong communication.really good dispensary and deals. even better that I got my medical card online before coming in, saved an extra 10%". Thank you for great customer service..I will definitely be returning.Thank you