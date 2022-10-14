About this clinic
Online ReLeaf Clinic
Online medicinal cannabis card certification and alternative mental health treatment in Maryland. Need a PTSD or other qualifying mental health condition evaluation? We have an experienced board certified psychiatric nurse practitioner available. You can join from your smartphone, tablet, or computer for fast service. For $125, you can get certified today. If you don't qualify, you won't be charged.
Leafly member since 2022
Virtual Visits Only, Bethesda, MD
License AC002810
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 5pm
tuesday
10am - 5pm
wednesday
10am - 5pm
thursday
10am - 5pm
friday
10am - 5pm
saturday
Closed
Photos of Online ReLeaf Clinic
