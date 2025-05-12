About this clinic
Pause Pain & Wellness - Flowood
Mississippi’s #1 Medical Marijuana Card Clinic with multiple statewide locations to serve you. We do more than get you approved for your medical cannabis card. Pause Pain & Wellness is dedicated to ensuring you have the support you need to treat your symptoms. Our clinic goes above and beyond to keep you in compliance with Mississippi law so you can keep your card for as long as you need it. The only clinic in Mississippi with statewide locations staffed by Mississippi healthcare providers.
thursday
8am - 5pm
friday
8am - 5pm
saturday
Closed
sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 5pm
tuesday
8am - 5pm
wednesday
8am - 5pm
