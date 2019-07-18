Alternative Medical Clinic of Ponca City

Appointment/Walk-In Times - Appointments strongly encouraged. Walk-in's welcome. 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm - every other Monday (call for schedule) Office hours for phone calls or appointments at 580-789-5874: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm - Monday through Friday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm - Saturday and Sunday Standard patient price is $105 (cash only) for the physician's recommendation and processing of your application. We offer special discounts for military veterans with proof of military service. Our staff will create your account with the OMMA, take your digital photo, scan all of our documents and upload your documents. Your application for your card will be 100% complete when you leave our office. State license fees are $104.50 unless you have SoonerCare, Medicare or Medicaid then it is reduced to $22.50. This is a two-year license. Appointments strongly encouraged. Walk-in's welcome. For dedicated, compassionate, and understanding care, Ponca City Medical Clinic cannot be beaten. Important Note: You will need a debit or credit card to pay for your OMMA/state license fee of $104.30 (or $22.50 if you have SoonerCare, Medicare or Medicaid). You can also go to any Wal-Mart, Walgreen's or CVS and get a pre-paid Visa or MasterCard gift card to pay the OMMA fee. Pricing: 105.00