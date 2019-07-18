PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Get your recommendation from the comfort of your own home! We offer Nevada cards for in-state patients or California cards for out-of-state patients. We are the ONLY legally operating doctor for out-of-state patients! No need to set up an appointment just to wait in line at your local clinic. We offer the greatest privacy and convenience while still offering fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. Easy, fast, private!

150 N Las Vegas Blvd #100, Las Vegas, NV
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationWallet-sized authorizationsOffers physical cards

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
12am - 12am
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
12am - 12am

