PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Reno
Logo for PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Reno
CLINIC

PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Reno

Reno, NV
2242.3 miles away
aboutcall

About this clinic

PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Reno

Get your recommendation from the comfort of your own home! No need to set up an appointment just to wait in line at your local clinic. We offer the greatest privacy and convenience while still offering fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. Easy, fast, private.

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 5
Reno, NV
Send a message
Call (650) 542-0420
Debit cards acceptedVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationOffers physical cards

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
12am - 12am
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
12am - 12am

Promotions at PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Reno

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Reno

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of PrestoDoctor.com (100% online) - Reno

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.