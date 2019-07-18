Discreet Arizona Medical Marijuana Card Services. Because it is none of their business. You need RELIEF, not headaches. If we don’t certify you, WE DON’T CHARGE you! Guaranteed. Congratulations. Like millions of Americans, you have decided to find a safer, gentler, more natural, less addictive way to address your health concern. Now you just need to get your card. You may have some questions in your mind: What is the process? Will I qualify? Will I be charged for the visit even if I don’t qualify? Will the Certification Center be discreet? Will they rip me off? At MMjCCC, we solve these concerns for patients like you every day. The Premier Arizona Medical Marijuana Card Services offers you the following: Efficient: We have a simple, streamlined process that gets you in and out in 30 minutes. We submit ALL paperwork to the state for you, free of charge. After the visit, all you have to do is wait for the card from the Department of Health Services. We keep you informed at all times and guarantee the certification in a timely manner. Safe: Our business lives by our reputation. Bottom line, if our doctor doesn’t certify you, we don’t charge you. After your visit, the doctor verifies with our central office whether you will qualify. Only after that call do we call you to charge you. The doctor is expected by Arizona State to be the gatekeeper to the Medical Marijuana program, and we have never had a known case where a patient has not received a card after our doctor qualified them. Discreet: We always seek to be protective of your reputation. The office you walk into doesn’t have MARIJUANA written all over it. There is no GIANT MARIJUANA LEAF all over the door. You walk into a medical office and visit with a doctor. Our Receipts and Records Request forms come from a Doctor’s Office, NOT from a Medical Marijuana Office (AND our receipt is a valid medical expense for tax purposes.) It is your decision whether your doctor or the neighbors know anything about your business. We maintain the full confidentiality required by law. Other than submitting your application, we never report or submit ANYTHING to any agency. We are the most discreet Arizona Medical Marijuana Card services you can find. Fair Pricing: We always offer discounts to Seniors, Veterans, people with Fixed Income, Disability, or Food Stamps. We know that times are tough and do our best to keep our process efficient and our pricing rock bottom. We will also match any competitor’s advertised price. Aside from the cost of the visit and the state application fee, there are no hidden prices or fees. So just imagine walking into our discreet medical office, visiting with our kind and knowledgeable doctor, resting assured that you will either be qualified to receive your card, or you will not be charged a penny! In a matter of 6-10 business days, you will have access to a safe, powerful, natural medicine that has helped millions of Americans like you, with fewer side effects, and none of the dangerous addiction issues. Call or email us to hear more, or find out if you will qualify, or just schedule your appointment and we will take it from there.