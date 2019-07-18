Releaf Clinics
Independence, Missouri
The Releaf Clinics is a fully staffed medical facility that aims to help people live longer, healthier, and more natural lives. Patients who live in Missouri that are diagnosed with a qualifying condition can now see if they qualify for a comprehensive evaluation for Medical Cannabis treatment. If standard treatment plans keep failing, Medical Cannabis may be a suitable alternative. Physicians at The Releaf Clinics work with each patient to curate an individualized treatment program tailored to their lifestyle for optimal results. Qualified patients do not have to keep suffering from chronic ailments, that do not respond to traditional modes of therapy. Many patients have found Medical Cannabis to be a natural alternative helping them return to their life before diagnosis. All patients who qualify will be guided throughout the entire Missouri Medical Marijuana Program by the knowledgeable staff at The Releaf Clinics. Please call 816-897-4494 with any questions or to book an appointment today.

19201 E Valley View Pkwy #C, Independence, MO
Call 816-897-4494
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 6pm
tuesday
8am - 6pm
wednesday
8am - 6pm
thursday
8am - 6pm
friday
8am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 5pm

