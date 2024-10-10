Southland Health Solutions
CLINIC

Southland Health Solutions

Southaven, MS
743.4 miles away
About this clinic

Southland Health Solutions is Southaven's top Mississippi medical marijuana card provider! Our mission is to provide a high standard of care and exceptional customer service - all delivered with the warmth and personal touch of a small, family-owned business. We strive to make getting your medical card an easy and hassle-free experience. Consultations are 100% free. We offer a full money back guarantee if you are unable to obtain your medical card when using our complete service package. Prices and packages: Standard Package: $149.00 initial / $125.00 renewal. (Includes medical card evaluation only). Complete Service Package: $199.00 initial / $149.00 renewal. (Includes medical card evaluation, medical application, account management, photograph, full money back guarantee, and state registration - we do everything for you)! PTSD Assessment: $75.00 (or FREE if not diagnosed). Come visit DeSoto County's leading medical card provider today!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
8830 Center Street, STE 5, Southaven, MS
License PHYS000087
Woman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 4:30pm
tuesday
8am - 4:30pm
wednesday
8am - 4:30pm
thursday
8am - 4:30pm
friday
8am - 4:30pm
saturday
Closed

Today’s hours
Closed until 8am CT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

