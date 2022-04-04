Star Flower Clinic - Illinois

Online appointments and walk-ins are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Call our medical cannabis clinic today to obtain your medical cannabis card in Illinois. Most Illinois residents qualify. To make an appointment with our cannabis-friendly doctor, give us a call at 815-208-7703 or visit our website. Our MMJ doctor is licensed in Illinois and Iowa. If you have been diagnosed or believe you suffer from chronic pain, muscle spasms, migraines, seizures, Alzheimer’s Disease, ALS, HIV, AIDS, cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, Hep C, lupus, neuropathy, MS, MD, Parkinson's disease, PTSD, endometriosis, Fibromyalgia, and many other medical conditions, medical cannabis may be right for you! Star Flower Clinic wants to make it easier for residents in Albany, Abingdon, Fulton, Bloomington, Canton, Carbondale, Chillicothe, Champaign, Clinton, Cordova, Coal Valley, Decatur, Geneseo, Dixon, DeKalb, Erie, Effingham, Freeport, Galesburg, Knoxville, Hillsdale, Joliet, Kankakee, Kewanee, Savanna, Galena, Mendota, Moline, Milan, Monmouth, Macomb, Mt. Vernon, Marion, Rock Island, Princeton, Peoria, Pekin, Peru, Morrison, Ottawa, Rochelle, Springfield, Sterling, Quincy, Urbana, and surrounding areas to get approved for their medical cannabis card. That is why we offer over the phone and in-person visits with Dr. Woods. Our Fulton office is just across the bridge from Clinton, Iowa, and we are less than an hour away from the Quad Cities. All paperwork can be sent and signed via email, so the entire process can be completed from the comfort of your own home if you choose. We also offer in-person appointments at our Fulton, Illinois location, and while you are in Fulton, check out the windmill and eat at Krumpets too! Also, if you need a diagnosis, we can help with that as well! Illinois legalized recreational cannabis in 2020, but getting your medical cannabis card in Illinois is the way to go! Medical cannabis patients save money when shopping at medical dispensaries, and they can grow cannabis at home! Call our office to learn how to get your medical cannabis card today.